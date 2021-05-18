Watch
East Lansing police continues the search for missing woman

East Lansing Police Department, 2021
Shirley Baughan
Posted at 8:40 AM, May 18, 2021
EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Police Department continues its search for Shirley Baughan.

Baughan is a 76-year-old white female and is approximately 5’6.”

Baughn was last seen Monday, May 17 at 1:30 p.m. and it’s believed she walked away from Independence Village at 2530 Marfitt Road.

She was last seen wearing a grey and black shirt with a butterfly print and jeans.

If you know anything about her disappearance call the East Lansing Police Department at (517) 351-4220 or 911.

Mikayla Temple

1:39 PM, Jan 05, 2021

