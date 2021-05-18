East Lansing police continues the search for missing woman

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Police Department continues its search for Shirley Baughan.
Baughan is a 76-year-old white female and is approximately 5’6.”
Baughn was last seen Monday, May 17 at 1:30 p.m. and it’s believed she walked away from Independence Village at 2530 Marfitt Road.
She was last seen wearing a grey and black shirt with a butterfly print and jeans.
If you know anything about her disappearance call the East Lansing Police Department at (517) 351-4220 or 911.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.