East Lansing Police Chief under investigation, on administrative leave following internal complaint

EAST LANSING, Mich. — We've learned Friday that East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson is under investigation and on paid leave.

We're working to learn more information about what led to that decision. A City Spokesperson who confirmed the news gave us the following statement:

"Chief Johnson is currently on paid administrative leave while the City Attorney conducts an investigation into an internal complaint. Deputy Chief Pride and Deputy Chief Brown are responsible for managing the East Lansing Police Department. We are unable to comment further on the investigation."

Chief Johnson originally served in the Department from 1982 until 2012, and returned to the Department in 2020 as Chief.

