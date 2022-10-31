East Lansing Parks, Recreation and Arts Department hosting food drive in November

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Parks, Recreation and Arts Department will be teaming up with Greater Lansing Food Bank for a holiday food drive Nov. 1-15.

“We invite community members to help support our neighbors who are facing food insecurity as the holidays approach by contributing to this food drive,” Cathy DeShambo, director of the department said.

Donations of non-perishable food items, including peanut butter, canned soups, canned vegetables, canned meat ad fish, rice, cereal or pasta can be dropped off at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center during hours of operation.

The building is open: Monday-Friday 6 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday noon-8 p.m.

It's also requested that no donations be in glass containers to avoid breaking or causing damage to other food donations and injury to volunteers.

The department has a goal of filling two 96-gallon city recycling carts with donations. After dropping off their food items, people can enter a drawing to win fun prizes, including water park passes, pottery, totes and ELHCC day passes.

To learn more about food insecurity in mid-Michigan and how to help, visit https://greaterlansingfoodbank.org/ [greaterlansingfoodbank.org]

