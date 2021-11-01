East Lansing officials will seek 'fullest extent of charges' against people who set post-game fires

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing firefighters responded to more than 50 fire calls in the hours after the Spartan football team came from behind to beat Michigan.

East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson said the department came into the weekend prepared.

"Unfortunately, our peacekeeping efforts had to be shifted to responding to several couch fires in the roadway and large crowds that were blocking streets, which resulted in major safety concerns and traffic issues,” he said.

And he's promising that East Lansing will seek "the fullest extent of charges for those individuals who have been captured in photos and videos setting fires and causing damage to other people’s property.”

East Lansing police responded to a total of 349 calls for service on Saturday, issuing 20 citations and making five arrests.

The fire department had 79 EMS calls, 57 fire calls, 20 fire alarm calls and two elevator rescues between Saturday morning and Sunday morning.

Included in the destruction was a car that was flipped and destroyed in the alley behind the 200 block of Cedar Street.

“While there were many who celebrated the Spartan win this past weekend in a responsible way, we are disappointed that so many individuals engaged in destructive, dangerous and illegal behavior following the game,” said East Lansing City Manager

George Lahanas, in a statement. “These unlawful behaviors are not only extremely dangerous, but they unnecessarily overburden our critical emergency services on busy game days and overshadow great Spartan victories. Any notions that these unlawful behaviors are acceptable traditions are wrong.”

Anyone with information on destructive or illegal behavior, photos or videos is encouraged to contact Sgt. Adam Park at (517) 319-6834.

