East Lansing offers scholarships to help those in need pay for activities

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Department of Parks, Recreation and Arts (ELPRA) launched Round Up for Scholarships at the end of last year to assist community members in need with paying for ELPRA activities.

Community members who struggle to afford the cost of ELPRA activities and classes can apply for a Round Up Scholarship. Adults, youth and families can register for programs like ceramics classes and painting workshops, swim lessons, dance classes, personal training and fitness classes including pickleball.

Round Up Scholarships can also be used to pay for youth sports program registration, All-of-us Express Children’s Theatre fees and certain school-aged childcare costs.

For more information and to apply for a scholarship, visit www.cityofeastlansing.com/RoundUpScholarships [cityofeastlansing.com].

