Do you have unpaid parking tickets from East Lansing or MSU? Pay them off for half price in May.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The city of East Lansing's 54B District Court is offering a fee reduction for unpaid parking tickets through the month of May.

The cost is reduced by 50 percent and includes tickets issued by the city of East Lansing or Michigan State University.

The offer does not include current wage assignments, current income tax garnishment and meter violations paid by the next business day.

To participate, you must contact the court to process the payment. Payments can be made in person at the court Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. or over the phone at (517) 351-7022.

