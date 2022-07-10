Watch Now
East Lansing Northern Tier Trail improvement work set to begin July 11

Posted at 9:15 PM, Jul 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-09 21:15:14-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Portions of the Northern Tier Trail in East Lansing will be getting some upgrades this summer. Starting July 11 parts of the trail will be closed.

You’ll see barricades and signs around the areas of the trail that will be closed this coming week. The city is closing parts of the trail to accommodate crack sealing along the trail.

More work is planned for trails around East Lansing this summer as well. That work will begin towards the end of July.

1:39 PM, Jan 05, 2021

