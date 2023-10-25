Watch Now
East Lansing, Meridian Twp. Halloween events to check out this week

The Great Pumpkin Walk
City of East Lansing.
Some of the businesses participating in the 2023 Great Pumpkin Walk in downtown East Lansing.
The Great Pumpkin Walk
Posted at 10:05 PM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 22:05:47-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. — If you're looking for Halloween fun for the whole family this week, East Lansing and Meridian Township have a couple events you can check out.

Meridian Township

On Wednesday, Meridian Township is hosting a Halloween Spooktacular at Marketplace on the Green from 4-6:45 p.m.

Families are encouraged to dress in costume and can enjoy activities like trick-or-treating, a scavenger hunt, live music, dancing, games, crafts with CADL, meet the League of Enchantment, pick out a pumpkin, food trucks and shopping at the Farmers' Market.

The two time slots for signing up for this event are 4:00 pm - 5:15 pm and 5:30 pm - 6:45 pm. Children must pre-register and the price is $7 per child.

East Lansing

On Sunday, East Lansing will host the annual Great Pumpkin Walk from 1-4 p.m.

More than 25 businesses will participate as trick-or-treating stations in the downtown area.

The East Lansing Farmers Market at Valley Court Park will kick off the fun by hosting a Halloween costume and cosplay contest. Participants must register at the information booth by 12:45 p.m. Winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m. and must be present to collect their prize.

Other activities include free pumpkins and pumpkin decorating stations, photos with princesses from Royal Encounters MSU, live music, a Cyr wheel performance and the Wild Goose Inn's Land of Oz from 2-4 p.m.

