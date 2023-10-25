East Lansing, Meridian Twp. Halloween events to check out this week

EAST LANSING, Mich. — If you're looking for Halloween fun for the whole family this week, East Lansing and Meridian Township have a couple events you can check out.

Meridian Township

On Wednesday, Meridian Township is hosting a Halloween Spooktacular at Marketplace on the Green from 4-6:45 p.m.

Families are encouraged to dress in costume and can enjoy activities like trick-or-treating, a scavenger hunt, live music, dancing, games, crafts with CADL, meet the League of Enchantment, pick out a pumpkin, food trucks and shopping at the Farmers' Market.

The two time slots for signing up for this event are 4:00 pm - 5:15 pm and 5:30 pm - 6:45 pm. Children must pre-register and the price is $7 per child.

East Lansing

On Sunday, East Lansing will host the annual Great Pumpkin Walk from 1-4 p.m.

More than 25 businesses will participate as trick-or-treating stations in the downtown area.

The East Lansing Farmers Market at Valley Court Park will kick off the fun by hosting a Halloween costume and cosplay contest. Participants must register at the information booth by 12:45 p.m. Winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m. and must be present to collect their prize.

Other activities include free pumpkins and pumpkin decorating stations, photos with princesses from Royal Encounters MSU, live music, a Cyr wheel performance and the Wild Goose Inn's Land of Oz from 2-4 p.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook