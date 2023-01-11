East Lansing, Meridian Township residents told to conserve water

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Residents of city of East Lansing and Meridian Township have been asked to conserve water.

The notice comes after one of the main transmission water lines at the East Lansing - Meridian Water & Sewer Authority plant was damaged Tuesday.

"Please note that the water is still sage to use/drink, ELMWSA is just asking for it to be conserved at this time," the notice said.

Safe drinking water is being supplied to the area by Lansing Board of Water & Light.

The utility service is hoping to lift the conservation notice within the next 24-48 hours after the broken water main is repaired.

Some of the things they are asking residents to do are:



Not take baths at this time

Limit showers (in frequency and duration) to the greatest extent possible

Wait to do laundry and dishes

Refrain from all other high uses of water

