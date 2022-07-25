EAST LANSING, Mich. — Residents in East Lansing and Meridian Township will soon be getting an upgrade to their water main and filtration system.

This is thanks to a $2 million grant through the Drinking Water Infrastructure Grants, which is part of the Clean Water Act.

This money will go to the East Lansing - Meridian Water and Sewer Authority toward a $9.1 million project that includes upgrading a water main on Okemos Road between Haslett and Lake Lansing Roads changing the water system from a lagoon system to a closed filtration system.

Right now, backwash from the filtration goes into an open lagoon. The project will make it closed filtration and eliminate the chance of surface water contamination.

This is the largest grant in a recent series of statewide funding.

Owosso also received a grant of $403,000 to replace a water main along Center Street and for the rehabilitation of a standpipe and elevated storage tower.

These were among the last five projects to receive funding from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

The project in Okemos is expected to start in October and be completed by June 2023.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook