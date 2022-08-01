East Lansing, Meridian Township hosting National Night Out

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Aug. 2 is primary Election Day, but after you hit the polls or get off of work, East Lansing and Meridian Township are taking part in the 38th annual National Night Out Campaign.

East Lansing

The East Lansing Public Library and East Lansing Police Department are teaming up again this year for the city's National Night Out, Touch-a-Truck event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the library on 950 Abbot Road.

This event offers free fun for the entire family, while promoting community safety and awareness.

This years event will have:



Vehicles for kids to explore- police vehicles, a fire truck, an ambulance, trucks from the department of public works, the library's on the go pop-up library, College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving vehicle, a tow truck and more.

Interaction with local police and firefighters

Police K9's

Bike registration

Neighborhood Watch information

Bubbles and sidewalk chalk

Free snacks

The library and library's parking lot will close at 5 p.m. to prepare for the event. Parking will be available on side streets, All Saints Episcopal Church and the Alpha Xi Delta sorority. Some parking will be available at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, but due to election activity, other locations are recommended.

Meridian Township

Meridian Township Police will serve as the community host for the township's National Night Out from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Officers from the department will join participating neighborhoods in activities like block parties, parades, cookouts and ice cream socials, while heightening crime prevention awareness and enhancing community relations.

Anyone interested in obtaining more information about the “National Night Out” campaign or learning how their neighborhood can become involved, is encouraged to contact Lt. Crane at (517) 853-4800.

Meridian Police is also working with Everbridge to keep residents safe and informed with quick and reliable emergency notifications and public service announcements.

To better serve the residents of Ingham County, police, fire and EMS agencies have joined together to utilize one platform for community messaging. It is called the Capital Area Ingham County Alert System. Residents are encouraged to register to receive these alerts .

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook