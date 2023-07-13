East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon not running for reelection

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon has confirmed that he will not run for council reelection in November.

Bacon was first appointed to East Lansing City Council in 2020 to fill one of two empty seats when Ruth Bier and Mark Meadows resigned during a meeting.

Bacon ran for council and was elected in 2021. Soon after, council voted him to be the city's mayor making him the first Black mayor in the city's history.

Bacon's term ends in November of this year.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook