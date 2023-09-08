East Lansing mails out absentee ballot applications

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing City Clerk’s office recently mailed applications for absentee ballots to voters for the Nov. 7 election. Absentee ballots will be available beginning Sept. 28.

Absentee ballot applications are printed with pre-paid postage and voters can return their applications by mail or submit them in person at City Hall. Applications should not be placed in ballot drop boxes.

Voters who did not receive an application for an absentee ballot but would like one, may request an application from the City Clerk’s Office, either in person or by phone at (517) 319-6914, or go online to the Michigan Voter Information Center.

Proposition 2, passed in 2022, ensures Michigan voters the constitutional right to nine days of early voting. While the law does not go into effect until next year’s presidential primary, the City of East Lansing is piloting an Early Voting Center in late October. More details about the EVC are to come.

Voters with questions regarding ballots or elections, should contact the City Clerk’s Office directly at cityclerk@cityofeastlansing.com or (517) 319-6914.

