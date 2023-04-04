East Lansing looking to create youth commission

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing is looking for teens to create a new youth commission for the city.

East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon is inviting teens ages 14-18 to participate in one or more of three upcoming focus groups.

“We want to hear from our area youth on how they would like this new commission to be structured,” said Bacon. “Our hope is to be able to create a commission, similar to our University Student Commission, that provides an opportunity for teens in our community to be able to express their viewpoints on the prevailing issues that impact them, while also engaging them around public service.”

The focus groups will take place on the following dates:



Monday, April 10 at 3 p.m. at the East Lansing Public Library, 950 Abbot Road

Monday, April 17 at 6 p.m. at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, 819 Abbot Road

Saturday, April 22 at 11 a.m. at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, 819 Abbot Road

Teens who live in East Lansing or attend East Lansing Public Schools, who are interested in helping create the framework for this new commission, are encouraged to attend the meetings. Pizza will be served.

Once the commission is formed, there will be an application process open to teens who live in East Lansing or attend East Lansing Public Schools. East Lansing City Council will appoint the commission's members and establish a monthly meeting schedule.

