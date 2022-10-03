East Lansing looking for community input on fair housing report update

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Department of Planning, Building & Development is currently working with McKenna to update the city of East Lansing’s Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice Report.

As a recipient of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funding, updating this report is a part of the city’s commitment to further fair housing.

McKenna is creating a profile of the East Lansing community and analyzing the public and private policies, practices and procedures that impact an individual’s housing choices in the city through an equity lens.

The city is looking for community input as part of this update. There are three upcoming public participation events where community members are encouraged to share feedback.

Fair Housing Focus Groups

Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

1:30-2:20 p.m. and 3-4 p.m.

East Lansing Hannah Community Center, Room 235

Fair Housing Community Open House

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

6-8 p.m.

East Lansing Hannah Community Center, Executive Conference Room

At the events, the McKenna team will describe the AI project and engage participants in conversations about their fair housing experiences in East Lansing.

The focus groups will be more of a detailed and targeted conversation, whereas the open house will be more general. All community members and fair housing stakeholders are encouraged to attend any and all of the events. Food and beverages will be provided.

“We are looking forward to using this report’s findings as a guide to addressing equity issues in our housing market and supporting our low- to moderate-income residents with federal funding for years to come,” said East Lansing Community and Economic Development Specialist Matt Apostle. “We encourage all community members with an interest in this topic to consider attending one of these upcoming public participation events.”

