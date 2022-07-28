East Lansing looking for artist to paint mural in downtown

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Calling all artists, the city of East Lansing is looking for a qualified artist to paint a mural in a parking lot downtown.

The selected artist will create a mural for the dumpster shroud in the Bailey Street parking lot at 139 Bailey St.

The city requests that the mural be a "fun vibrant backdrop to the public for selfie self-expression opportunity's, graduation photos and more." The city also asks that the artist keep in mind the city's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and the importance art plays in that commitment.

The space for the mural is 10 feet 5 inches tall and 33 feet 6 inches wide and could wrap around the full shroud.

The mural will be funded using Public Art Fund dollars through the Percent for Art program.

Any artists who are interested have until 5 p.m. Aug. 25, 2022, to submit their qualifications. The East Lansing Art Panel will review the qualifications and invite three to five artists to submit a full proposal.

Those artists selected will be compensated $500 for their proposals, whether their proposal is selected or not. Those proposals will be property of the panel for up to one year, allowing the Arts Commission the option to potentially find other locations for the proposals that are not selected for the Bailey Street spot.

Details of the request for qualifications and the selection process can be found here.

Installation of the Bailey Street parking lot mural is planned for May 2023, and a dedication is scheduled for the end of August 2023.

Anyone with questions about the mural project can email hmajano@cityofeastlansing.com.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook