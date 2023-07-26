East Lansing launches 2023 Community Photo Contest

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The city of East Lansing is inviting community members to share their favorite images of the city to win prizes in the 2023 Community Photo Contest.

The contest is sponsored by the East Lansing Downtown Management Board providing the prizes to the winners:



1st Place: $150 Downtown East Lansing eGift Card

2nd Place: $100 Downtown East Lansing eGift Card

3rd Place: $50 Downtown East Lansing eGift Card

10 Honorable Mentions: $10 Downtown East Lansing eGift Cards

Downtown Category: $100 Downtown East Lansing eGift Card (Participants submit their best photos of downtown East Lansing to be eligible for this prize.)

This year’s winning photos will also be featured in city of East Lansing marketing materials, both online and in print, including the city’s annual report/calendar.

The contest is open to everyone, including people of all ages and both residents and nonresidents of East Lansing. Participants can submit up to five photos taken in the City of East Lansing during any of the four seasons within the last year.

High resolution photos that have not been significantly edited should be submitted online by midnight Sunday, Oct. 15.

You can submit an entry here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook