East Lansing launches 2022 community photo contest

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The city of East Lansing launched the 2022 East Lansing Community Photo contest on Wednesday.

Community members are invited to show off their photography skills by submitting up to five photos taken of East Lansing during any of the four seasons.

Submitted photos should be high resolution and not significantly edited.

This year's contest is sponsored by the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority.

Winners will receive eGift Cards that can be used at several participating businesses:

1st Place - $150 Downtown East Lansing eGift Card

2nd Place - $100 Downtown East Lansing eGift Card

3rd Place - $50 Downtown East Lansing eGift Card

Honorable Mention Photos (10 total) - $10 Downtown East Lansing eGift Cards

Downtown Category - $100 Downtown East Lansing eGift Card

The winning photos will also be featured in the City of East Lansing marketing materials online and in print.

Participants do not have to be residents of East Lansing, but all photos must be taken in the city.

The deadline for submissions is Sunday, Oct. 16, at midnight. Winners will be contacted after the deadline to fill out and submit a signed entry/model release form. The model release portion only applies if the photos contain people. The forms are currently available on the website for those participants who would prefer to submit their forms ahead of time.

Community members with questions about the contest can email qalexan@cityofeastlansing.com or call (517) 319-6980.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook