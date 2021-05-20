East Lansing launches 2021 community photo contest

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The City of East Lansing is launching the 2021 East Lansing Community Photo contest.

Community members of all ages are invited to show off their photographic talent by submitting up to five photos taken around East Lansing during any of the four seasons.

Participants do not have to be a resident of East Lansing, but all photos must be taken in East Lansing.

Photos can be submitted online at www.cityofeastlansing.com/photocontest. Submitted photos should be high resolution and should not be significantly edited.

This year’s contest is sponsored by the “Daytime. Nighttime. Anytime. Place Project” (Place Project). Winners will receive Downtown East Lansing eGift Card prizes, which can be used at several participating downtown East Lansing businesses :

1st Place - $150 Downtown East Lansing eGift Card

2nd Place - $100 Downtown East Lansing eGift Card

3rd Place - $50 Downtown East Lansing eGift Card

Honorable Mention Photos (10 total) - $10 Downtown East Lansing eGift Cards

Downtown Category (photos of downtown East Lansing) - $100 Downtown East Lansing eGift Card

The winning photos will also be featured in City of East Lansing marketing materials.

The contest deadline is Sunday, October 17, 2021 at midnight.

“We hope interested participants use this as an opportunity to get inspired and channel their creativity by taking photographs around East Lansing,” said East Lansing Communications Specialist Quinn Alexander. “We are looking forward to seeing what people capture and seeing what they love about East Lansing.”

Winners will be contacted after the deadline to fill out and submit a signed entry/model release form. The model release portion only applies if the photos contain people. Forms are currently available on the website for those participants who would prefer to submit them ahead of time.

Community members with questions about the contest can email qalexan@cityofeastlansing.com or call (517) 319-6980.

