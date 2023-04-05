East Lansing kindergarten teacher wins Excellence in Education award

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Each week, FOX 47 and the Michigan Lottery partner together to honor and award excellent educators across the state. Kathryn Kluzak, a kindergarten teacher at Rober L. Green Elementary School in East Lansing, is one of the most recent winners.

Kluzak always knew what she was meant to do for her career.

“When I was in high school, I just knew I really wanted to be a teacher," she said.

After getting her undergraduate degree in early childhood development and early education, she began her teaching career and received her masters in special education and post masters in administration while also doing what she loves most.

“I love watching kids learn," Kluzak said. "Everyday has its challenges, but honestly, the brightest spots in my day are seeing students achieve something that they haven’t achieved before or getting to experience something new and just being so excited about learning. It’s just the best feeling watching them grow.”

Kluzak said she's taught in various capacities over the past nine years, and now, she finds herself teaching the youngest learners in East Lansing.

“Kindergartners start at the beginning of the year as these tiny little humans that come in. Anything from learning to put their backpacks away to learning letters, that’s how we start the year, and now, I have readers in my classroom,” she said.

Kluzak said having an environment that promotes diversity and makes kids feel welcome is something she and Robert L. Green Elementary strive for.

“We have a lot of students from various religious, ethnic, racial and cultural backgrounds, and it’s really important to me that all of our students feel heard, safe and welcome," Kluzak said. "I try and create visual spaces that are accessible for every learner regardless of ability, and I want them to feel comfortable here.”

Which is why she's one of the most recent winners of the Excellence in Education award.

“You don’t realize how hard you’re working until you get recognized for it," Kluzak said. "People say 'oh, you’re doing a great job' or 'oh, you’re a wonderful teacher,' and I appreciate those things and love hearing it, and it makes me feel really good.”

