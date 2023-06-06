East Lansing kindergarten teacher selected as Michigan Lottery's 2023 Educator of the Year

EAST LANSING, Mich. — As Kathryn Kluzak walked her kindergarten class down to the gym for the the final monthly assembly of the year, she had no idea what was in store.

Herself, the students and most of the staff thought they were gathering to celebrate the school's therapy dog, but as the announcement was made, realization hit.

“We’re here to let Mrs. Kluzak know that she has won our Educator of the Year award,” said Jake Harris with the Michigan Lottery.

And the outpouring of support was amazing.

“I’m just really proud to be a Green Gator, and I love all of you, and if I was your teacher or am your teacher, I just want you to know I love you all so much," Kluzak said.

Mrs. Kluzak was nominated by her mentee, colleague and friend Madison Brosky,

“This is actually my third year nominating her,” Brosky said. “We meet every day our lunch. We walk our school service dog during our prep to kind of just get outside, and that's how we do our planning. I watched her dog, and I house sit for her and we work out together.”

Brosky said she's learned a lot from Kluzak.

“She's constantly reminding me that I'm human also in days that can be very hard teaching, and she's just always been the bright light," Brosky said. "So, I'm so happy that third time's a charm.”

And Brosky continues to learn from Kluzak every day as her colleague.

“She has shown up for me every single day," Brosky said. "She's like my mom away from home, and I don't think I would be the educator I am today without her as my mentor. She is so knowledgeable, she constantly wants to learn, she's going above and beyond, and I'm hoping to just follow in her footsteps, and I'm so glad I got the opportunity to to let people know how amazing she truly is.”

Kluzak's students were also excited to share what they love so much about their teacher.

“She plays with us," Mya said.

"She’s kind,” Ethan said.

Each one loves her for who she is, and the kindness she shares with them every day.

"She gives us lollipops," Ethan said.

"She gives us hugs,” Mya said.

As for the $10,000 prize that comes with the award, her students have some ideas for her.

"Buy toys for us," Mya said.

"Buy puppies for me,” Ethan said.

But even if she doesn't buy them toys and puppies, she's left a lasting mark on their hearts.

“I am so proud of you," Brosky said. "You are the biggest role model in my life, and I hope one day I can be the educator that you are."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook