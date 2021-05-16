East Lansing investigating shooting at The Quarters apartment complex

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Police Department is investigating a shooting at The Quarters apartment complex that happened Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The police were called to the complex off Abbot Road just after midnight by several people who indicated there had been a shooting with multiple victims.

Police have not yet released the number of victims, their identities or their injuries.

No one has yet been arrested.

