East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission to host workshop

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission will host a community workshop called “Best Practices for Use of Force in Policing" for community members to attend.

The workshop is a response to a petition from East Lansing residents calling upon ELIPOC to submit recommendations to the East Lansing Police Department regarding its policy and training on use of force/response to resistance.

The workshop will run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, with a continental breakfast served at 8:30 a.m. The event will be held at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, 819 Abbot Road.

Facilitators will be Carlton Evans and Doak Bloss. Evans is a longtime presenter who specializes in social justice issues, using dialogue with an emphasis on listening. Bloss has facilitated over 200 community dialogues, including the use of dialogue as a vehicle for social change.

The workshop is open to anyone who lives in or visits East Lansing. RSVP to ehardy@cityofeastlansing.com to receive materials about national best practices.

