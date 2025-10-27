East Lansing hosts annual Great Pumpkin Walk for early Halloween celebration

Neighbors gathered in downtown East Lansing Sunday for an early taste of Halloween at the city's annual Great Pumpkin Walk.

The Great Pumpkin Walk featured trick-or-treating at more than 30 local businesses.

A 26-foot-tall inflatable pumpkin was the centerpiece of the seasonal celebration.

Families from across the region, including Jackson County, attended the community event.

The event invited neighbors to celebrate the season in their best costumes while enjoying entertainment and collecting treats throughout downtown.

The celebration featured a 26-foot-tall inflatable pumpkin that served as the centerpiece for the day's activities.

More than 30 local businesses participated with trick-or-treating stations.

"Just kind of walking around and getting candy, it's been really fun," trick-or-treater Priyana Prajapati said.

The event attracted visitors from throughout the region, including Zollie and King Brown, who traveled from Jackson County to participate.

"I just decided to be a zombie football player," King said. "And I'm a police officer," added Zollie.

This early Halloween celebration comes just before trick-or-treaters across Mid-Michigan neighborhoods prepare for the real thing on Friday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

