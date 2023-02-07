East Lansing hosting Sweetheart Ball this week

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Back for the first year since 2020, East Lansing Parks, Recreation and Arts is hosting their annual Sweetheart Ball for families and their little sweethearts.

Attendees have their choice of date to attend either Wednesday, Feb. 8, or Thursday, Feb. 9, both from 7-8:30 p.m. at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center.

Kids along with their favorite adult, caregiver or whole family can enjoy activities such as a DJ and dancing, snacks and refreshments, a magic mirror photo booth, a craft table and more.

Semi-formal or dressy attire is recommended for this Valentine's event. The cost is $14 per person.

Advanced registration is highly recommended. Community members can register in person at the front desk of the ELHCC, 819 Abbot Road, by calling ELHCC at (517) 333-2580 ext. 0 or by visiting this link .

