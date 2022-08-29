East Lansing hosting second annual Moonlight ExtravaGRANDza to welcome MSU students

EAST LANSING, Mich. — On Monday evening, the city of East Lansing is hosting their second annual Moonlight ExtravaGRANDza from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

This is part of Michigan State University's Fall Welcome with the goal of bringing East Lansing business owners, community members and new and returning MSU students together to enjoy all downtown East Lansing has to offer.

“When Spartans join us on campus, they're choosing to make MSU and East Lansing their home,” said MSU Senior Vice President for Student Life and Engagement Vennie Gore. “We are thrilled to partner with the city to make their welcome a warm, engaging and diverse experience.”

During the event, participating businesses will line the sidewalks offering students deals, giveaways and entertainment.

Activities include:



Live music throughout downtown with Pretty Jane & the Magazines headlining the lineup with a free show from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. in Ann Street Plaza

Inflatable jousting in the Albert El Fresco

Zeke the Wonderdog in William B. Sharp Park

Succulent giveaway at the East Lansing Marriott plaza

A caricaturist

Body paint artist

Cyr wheel spinner



Students will also be able to get to know businesses in the area with the ExtravaGavenger Hunt. Those who finish the hunt will get a free event t-shirt and be entered into a drawing to win AirPod Pro's or a 43" Smart TV.

The East Lansing City Clerk's Office will also be providing information on East Lansing elections and voting.

“Last year’s event was a big success, and we’re hoping to see an even larger turnout this year,” said East Lansing Community & Economic Development Specialist Matt Apostle. “The event provides a great opportunity for students to get to know their downtown, while also providing our businesses and community with an opportunity to welcome students to East Lansing and showcase all that downtown East Lansing has to offer.”

“This is one of many events the East Lansing Downtown Management Board and its partners are providing to highlight the downtown district, promote downtown businesses and welcome community members of all ages and backgrounds to East Lansing,” said DMB Chair Chanelle Crouch. “We are also providing economic opportunities for entrepreneurs by working with local and regional artists and vendors for entertainment and other services being offered at the Moonlight ExtravaGRANDza.”

MSU students can learn about additional MSU Fall Welcome events here .

