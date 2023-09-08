East Lansing hosting Non-Motorized Transportation Plan open house

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The City of East Lansing is in the process of updating its Non-Motorized Transportation Plan. Community members are invited to an open house to learn more about the project and submit feedback.

The Non-Motorized Transportation Plan Open House will be held Thursday, Sept. 28 from 4-7 p.m. at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center.

Attendees will have an opportunity to learn more about the process, which includes reviewing existing conditions and best practice solutions and talking with stakeholders in the community.

There will not be a formal presentation during the open house, so community members can stop by anytime during the open house.

Community members may also share comments on the project’s website: https://mksk.mysocialpinpoint.com/east-lansing-non-motorized-transportation-plan/home [mksk.mysocialpinpoint.com], which includes an interactive map and a brief survey.

