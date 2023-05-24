East Lansing honors Memorial Day, events coming up in mid-Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Memorial Day is quickly approaching, and the city of East Lansing honored those who served with a wreath laying ceremony.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to pay honor to the brave men and women that gave their lives in service with our military and to our great nation,” said interim City Manager Randy Taliaferro.

For many, Memorial Day is more than a holiday and a day off of work.

“My father was an Air Force veteran and a member of the military police, and I have a great deal of respect for those that have served our country,” Taliaferro said.

It's a day for family members to reflect on those close to them.

“I’m a son of a veteran, a grandson of a veteran," said East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon. "I spent much of my growing up years in local VFW halls with veterans of foreign wars and other things and American Legions. So it’s very close to me, it’s close to my family.”

A day for veterans to recognize those that died serving in the armed forces and those that are still alive.

“It’s also a time when I remember those that I served with, and with each passing year, there are fewer of us to celebrate," said Vietnam War non-combat Army veteran Victor Loomis. "It’s a time to come out and celebrate all veterans, those of us fortunate enough to still be here and those who have unfortunately passed on.”

“We lost so many of our age group over there," said Vietnam veteran Ron Springer. "To be with these guys, while we remember those we lost means so much to me.”

Memorial Day is a time to honor and reflect on those who served in the military and those who died while serving. So remember, take a moment this holiday to reflect on those who served and the true meaning of Memorial Day.

“It’s important to give people flowers, while they’re here," Bacon said. "It’s just a pleasure to be present and honor them and take a backseat and listen to their stories and understand the sacrifices that were made by them and their families and are still being made by our soldiers over seas right now.”

Here's a list of Memorial Day events throughout mid-Michigan:

Saturday



Watertown Township: The Memorial Day parade will be held at 12803 S. Wacousta Road at 11 a.m.

Dimondale: Capitol Harley-Davidson is hosting a Memorial Day Cookout May 27 from 1 to 3 p.m. at 9550 Woodlane Drive.

Jackson: Cascade Falls fireworks at 7 p.m.

Monday



Hartland: A Memorial Day Pancake Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. at Hartland Village Elementary School. Admission costs $9 for adults and $6 for seniors.

Williamston: The Memorial Day parade begins at 10 a.m. in downtown Williamston.

Howell: A Memorial Day parade taking place in downtown Howell starting at 10 a.m. The route will be from Carnegie District Library and ending at the Lakeview Cemetery.

Meridian Township: A memorial service at Glendale Cemetery will begin at 11 a.m.

Spring Arbor Township: The 48th annual Memorial Day Parade begins at 1 p.m. The memorial service starts at noon with family games and activities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 107 E. Main St.

Jackson: A Memorial Day Celebration with live music by John Louis Good at Sand Hill Crane Vineyards in Jackson from 1 to 4 p.m.

Holt: The Holt Memorial Day Parade at 4025 Holt Road, begins at 2 p.m. with a theme of "Remember their Sacrifice." The parade route will head west down Holt Road to Aurelius Road, then north with the final destination at the Delhi Veterans Memorial Gardens.

Tuesday:



Eaton Rapids: The Eaton Rapids High School band hosts a Memorial Day parade from 11 a.m. to noon in downtown Eaton Rapids.

