East Lansing holds wreath laying ceremony ahead of Veterans Day

EAST LANSING, Mich. — On Thursday, the city of East Lansing hosted a wreath laying ceremony at the Hannah Community Center in honor of Veterans Day

The Lansing First Battalion, 24th Marines laid wreaths to honor the men and women who served in the United States Armed Forces and U.S. Marine Corps Reserve 2nd Lt. Sherrod Skinner Jr.

Skinner was a Korean War hero, who grew up in East Lansing and entered the Marines while a student at Harvard. Skinner was killed in battle on Oct. 26, 1952.

East Lansing Parks, Recreation and Arts Director Cathy DeShambo said it's important to remember those who have served past and present.

“To honor our service members and veterans, let us all remember the unconditional and service of these women and men. Let us come together in gratitude not just today, and this week, but rather, throughout the year,” DeShambo said.

The official Veterans Day holiday is Friday. As a reminder, all city offices in East Lansing will be closed.

