East Lansing hires firm to assist in the search for a new police chief

East Lansing has been searching for a new Police Chief since Kim Johnson resigned from the position in May.

The City Council voted to move forward with a plan from Baker Tilly, a national advising firm, to assist in the search process.

Video shows City Manager Robert Belleman talking about the details of the plan, and the goals for the search.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. The City of East Lansing now hopes they're one step closer to hiring a new police chief. It's the latest step in a process that has lasted several months.

"I look at hiring the next Police Chief for East Lansing as a very important step for the community," City Manager Robert Belleman said.

The City of East Lansing has been looking for its next police chief since May, when Kim Johnson resigned from his position following an investigation into an internal complaint. Further details were never released.

This month, the city council voted to move forward with a plan for a company to assist with the search. City Manager Robert Belleman says the firm's experience in similar situations drew them toward the decision.

He says the process can begin next month, and it starts with listening.

"I think the most important part of this process is really the phase of listening to the community and hearing them as to what they see that are the issues and how the next chief can address and advance those issues and concerns," Belleman said. "Under charter, it's my decision, but I think it's important to engage the community, engage some of our stakeholders."

Belleman says the City hopes to have the position filled again by April, with a candidate who fits their mission of being a safe and welcoming community.

"Someone who is going to be listening and carrying those values," he said.

