East Lansing Public Schools closed, City Hall on lockdown

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing Public Schools closed Wednesday due to a threat made on social media.

At 6:30 a.m., Superintendent Dori Leyko issued the closure after school officials and administrators were made aware of a "concerning social media post involving a gun."

The alert came in an email from an individual in Texas flagging a post made on Snapchat around midnight Tuesday.

The post was of a gun and a message that said "East Lansing better be ready, just got this (expletive) delivered today." Upon closer review of the post, the same photo of a gun also appeared with a different caption that read "everyone dying at East Lansing tomorrow."

The second post was sent to East Lansing High School acting principal and Leyko at 1:41 a.m. by a high school student.

The post came from an unknown individual, and Leyko said that the username contains some initials of a local group that may be connected to gang activity.

The East Lansing Police Department is currently investigating the posts.

Leyko sent out the latest update at noon saying they remain in communication with the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD), who is also placed on lockdown.

The city sent out an alert at 10:52 a.m. saying East Lansing City Hall will be locked as police investigate a potential threat to the city with a "possible connection to ELPD."

"At this time, ELPD has secured East Lansing City Hall doors for safety reasons. There will be officers monitoring those doors. There has been no direct threat to any city facility or personnel, but ELPD will continue to investigate and keep people informed as more information becomes available," the city wrote in a Facebook post.

Leyko said, as of now, there is no new information about the investigation at this time and will continue to make decisions about onsite after-school and evening activities as they continue to evaluate.

The varsity basketball game at St. Johns will be played as scheduled.

Another update will be provided at 2 p.m.

"We need your support and ask that you rely on communications from our school system," Leyko wrote. "The health, safety and well-being of our students and staff are our highest priority."

If you have information about this situation, please reach out to ELPD, Leyko or to a high school administrator.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook