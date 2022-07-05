East Lansing Fire Department captain deployed to Uvalde, Texas

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing Fire Department Capt. Jim Ladiski is back in Michigan this week after being deployed to Uvalde, Texas, to provide crisis support to those impacted by the Robb Elementary School shooting.

Ladiski was deployed by the National Organization for Victim Assistance (NOVA) as a part of a trained crisis response team serving in the Resiliency Center that has been set up to support victims, victims’ families and other community members with connections to the victims.

Ladiski previously received training and certification in crisis response through NOVA and was requested by the organization to serve for a week at the center.

Ladiski was paired with a team of three other individuals from throughout the country who would greet community members each day when they visited, sit down with them to determine their needs and connect them with the various agencies on-site providing support services.

“Uvalde is an extremely resilient and gracious community,” said Capt. Ladiski of his time in Texas. “In such a horrible, tragic time for that community, I was honored to be able to travel there and help in at least a very small way. I also want to thank the city and ELFD leadership for allowing me to go, and my family at home and here at ELFD for stepping in to take over my responsibilities while I was away. I like to think that East Lansing was well represented down there.”

A therapy dog was also on-site each day, providing comfort and support to those who visited.

