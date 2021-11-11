East Lansing Film Festival returns this weekend

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Film Festival is back for its 24th year after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The festival begins Thursday, Nov. 11 at Studio C! in Okemos with a showing of "Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale" at 7 p.m.

The rest of the lineup includes:



Short Films Program A : Friday at 3:30 p.m.

"Cousins" : Friday at 6:30 p.m.

"Jasmine Road" : Friday at 9:00 p.m.

Short Films Program B : Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

"The Hidden Life of Trees" : Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

"Kiss the Ground" : Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

"One Pint at a Time" : Saturday at 9:00 p.m.

"How Did You Learn Today?" : Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Short Films Program C : Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

"Landlocked" : Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

"Bone Cage" : Sunday at 9:00 p.m.

This years documentaries include themes of nature, environmental issues and learning in schools.

There will be a Q & A panel with seven members from the film making of "How Did You Learn Today?" following the screening on Sunday. Award winning director of the film Patrick Grube will be joining the discussion via zoom from Germany.

To learn more about each film, visit the film festivals website here.

