East Lansing Farmers Market hosts spartan appreciation day

The East Lansing Farmers Market celebrated MSU students on Sunday.

Watch the video above to see how students enjoyed the market.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On Sunday, students were welcomed with free tote bags and coupons to participate in an East Lansing tradition with an MSU twist.

Students and residents alike enjoyed the regular live music, farmers market shopping, and community atmosphere.

MSU student Kendall Kindzierski came to the event after seeing it on Instagram.

“It’s really cool because there's a lot of campus events that are really fun but they're kinda high energy, so being able to come out and support local businesses and farms and being able to get fresh produce all of it’s just really cool and a lot more calm on a nice Sunday." Said Kindzierski.

Marketgoers also got to meet Sparty as part of the occasion.

The East Lansing Farmers Market runs every Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm until the end of October.

