East Lansing Family Aquatic Center will not open for 2021 season

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Family Aquatic Center will not open for the 2021 season due to the uncertainty of the pandemic and in order to make needed improvements to the facility.

“The safety and well being of our visitors is of the utmost importance and we feel that it is best to not open this summer, given the current status of the pandemic and the fact that hiring lifeguards and planning for the season needs to begin now,” East Lansing Parks, Recreation and Arts Director Tim McCaffery said in a statement. “We also want to take this opportunity to make necessary upgrades at the facility, with plans to re-open an improved Aquatic Center to the public in summer 2022.”

Planned Improvements include pool liner replacements, concrete repair work around the pool and gutters, refurbishment of the water slides and landscaping upgrades

The public pool opened in 2001 and pool liners haven't been replaced since 2005, surpassing their 10-year life expectancy.

The improvements will be paid for out of the city’s tax fund.

East Lansing Parks and Recreation Projects Coordinator Jim Jennings, a former aquatics coordinator, said the improvements will be unveiled next summer.

“While we know there will be some disappointment about the closure of the facility this summer, these planned improvements will ensure the continued operation of the facility for many years to come,” Jennings said.

