East Lansing Family Aquatic Center is open for business after 2 years

EAST LANSING, Mich. — After two years, The East Lansing Family Aquatic Center is open to the public again. East Lansing residents like Carly Cosper are exciting for the reopening of the water park.

“We’re so excited we found out yesterday that is was opening today, so we cleared our schedule and came on down," she said.

Some people even drove out of their way to East Lansing for the opening.

“We’re excited we drove almost an hour to get here so we're excited to spend some time in the pool,” Kelsey Bradford said.

The East Lansing Family Aquatic Center was closed initially because of the pandemic, followed by some projects to upgrade the pool.

“The pool being 20 years old, it was time to do some reinvestment in the facility, and we refurbished our water slides, so they’re all nice and new and painted and look fantastic,” Jim Jennings, the East Lansing Family Aquatic Center operations manager, said.

From now until Labor Day, the water park is open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with entry costs ranging from $6 to $1, depending on the type of pass.

More pricing information is available on the city of East Lansing website .

