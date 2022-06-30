East Lansing Family Aquatic Center announces plan to open in early July

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Family Aquatic Center has announced they'll be reopening in early July, according to their website.

They also posted on their Facebook page a new feature that looks like a giant flower, but no hint as to its function.

East Lansing Family Aquatic Center, 2022. The new feature at the East Lansing Aquatic Center.

The Aquatic Center has been closed for two years. First, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and then, due to construction.

Upgrades to the water park include new pool liners, water slides, upgrades to the splash pad, a concession area and a sunbathing deck.

Before this week, no date or month for an opening had been announced due to delays in construction and supply chain disruptions.

An official date in July has not yet been announced.

