East Lansing dog park closes for winter Monday

EAST LANSING, Mich — East Lansing's Northern Tail Dog Park will close for its annual winter break starting Monday, Dec. 2, giving dog owners just over a week to enjoy the off-leash facility before the seasonal shutdown.

The popular dog park at 6400 Abbot Road closes each winter to prevent damage to the grounds from harsh weather conditions. Weather permitting, the facility will reopen Tuesday, April 1, 2026.

The Northern Tail Dog Park spans more than two acres of fenced and double-gated natural area where dogs can play off-leash. The facility includes a dedicated 5,625-square-foot section specifically designed for small dogs weighing under 22 pounds.

Built in 2007, the dog park joins several other East Lansing recreational facilities now closed for the winter season. The East Lansing Soccer Complex at 3700 Coleman Road, the East Lansing Softball Complex at 6408 Abbot Road, and the East Lansing Family Aquatic Center at 6400 Abbot Road have also shut down for the winter months.

All restrooms in city parks are now closed for the season as well.

City officials will install signs at the Northern Tail Dog Park to notify visitors of the closure. Dog owners seeking more information about the facility can visit www.cityofeastlansing.com/dogpark.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

