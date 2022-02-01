East Lansing declares snow emergency; prohibits on street parking

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas has declared a snow emergency in East Lansing ahead of the expected winter storm headed for mid-Michigan.

The snow emergency will be in effect from 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2 to 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4.

During this time, on-street parking in the city of East Lansing will be prohibited to allow for more effective snow plowing operations. Parking in downtown East Lansing’s gated lots and garages will be free during this time frame for those who need to park extra vehicles.

Property owners are also reminded of the city’s snow and ice removal requirements for sidewalks adjacent to their property. Snow that accumulates before noon on a sidewalk must be cleared by midnight the same day and snow that accumulates after noon on a sidewalk must be cleared by midnight of the following day.

For snow showers that occur on more than one consecutive day, snow must be cleared by the above stated times or within 48 hours after the first snowfall began, whichever is sooner. Ice should be cleared or an abrasive (salt, sand, etc.) should be applied within 12 hours of formation.

City of East Lansing officials will be continuously monitoring the weather forecasts/conditions and will provide updates as necessary. To stay up-to-date on all weather-related alerts and advisories, community members are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts from the City of East Lansing and Ingham County: https://www.cityofeastlansing.com/172/Sign-Up-for-Emergency-Alerts [cityofeastlansing.com].

