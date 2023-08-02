East Lansing city manager search narrowed down to 5

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The search for the city of East Lansing's next city manager has been narrowed down to five semi-finalists.

The five semi-finalists are Robert Bellman, Tim Dempsey, Adam Kline, Micheal Silverman and Collin Mays.

The semi-finalists were selected from a pool of 14 applicants for the position.

Dempsey is the only internal applicant, and he is currently serving as the interim director of the Department of Planning, Building and Development.

The remaining candidates will be interviewed by City Council members and staff in an open meeting Monday, Aug. 7, starting at 10 a.m.

A reception will follow the interviews at the Hannah Community Center from 6-8 p.m. where the public is invited to meet the applicants. Those who would like to attend are asked to RSVP to Tammy Verchereau at tvercher@cityofeastlansing.com by Friday, Aug. 4.

Council is expected to reconvene Sunday, Aug. 13, to narrow down candidates once more.

