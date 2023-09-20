East Lansing City Manager contract approved

EAST LANSING, Mich. — After months of searching, the City of East Lansing has a new city manager.

At Tuesday's meeting, council voted 5-1 to approve the contract for incoming City Manager Robert Belleman.

Council member George Brookeover was the single vote against saying it wasn't a vote against Belleman, but a vote against the contract.

Belleman was a former Controller in Saginaw County. He said he's excited to get started in East Lansing.

"I'm excited to start as your next city manager and I'm excited to work with you, city staff, the various boards and commissions, in your continued efforts to address residents concerns, while providing quality services and growing the community in a health, balanced way," Belleman said at Tuesday nights meeting.

With this contract, Belleman will make $180,000 annually. He will begin employment on Sept. 25 and the contract runs through Sept. 26 of 2025.

