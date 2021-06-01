East Lansing City Hall and the Department of Public Works will reopen for in-person transactions

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing City Hall and the East Lansing Department of Public Works will reopen to the public for in-person transactions on Monday.

City employees who have been working remotely will be returning to offices and regular hours at both buildings. Hours are:



East Lansing City Hall, 410 Abbot Road: Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

East Lansing Department of Public Works, 1800 E. State Road: Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Visitors who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or don't meet any of the other exceptions listed in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gatherings and Face Mask Order are required to wear a face mask in the buildings.

Visitors and city employees who are fully vaccinated or meet another exception under the state health department order are not required to wear a mask in the buildings.

Visitors are also asked to continue to practice safe social distancing of at least six feet from others.

The East Lansing 54B District Court will remain closed to the public except for limited interactions. Court visitors must receive prior permission to appear in person at the court and must pre-screen for COVID-19 symptoms and wear face masks in the court facility, regardless of vaccination status. For additional information about court services, visit www.54bdistrictcourt.com .

The East Lansing Prime Time offices will reopen for in-person transactions on Monday, June 14.

