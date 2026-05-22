EAST LANSING, Mich — A special city council meeting grew contentious Thursday night in East Lansing after councilmembers voted to release a report in the investigation into a sexual harassment complaint against City Manager Robert Belleman that became public earlier this week.

WATCH: East Lansing City Council votes to release report into sexual harassment claims against City Manager

East Lansing City Council votes to release report into sexual harassment claims against City Manager

Tuesday, East Lansing staff member Erica Dziedzic-Hernandez came forward during public comment and accused Belleman of sexual harassment.

"In 2025, Robert sexually harassed me and was verbally abusive towards me," Dziedzic-Hernandez said.

She says those claims were investigated by the city, but she doesn't feel he has been held accountable.

Mayor Erik Altmann said Thursday that the claims were "unfounded."

"My job, in this position as a councilmember, is to take the process seriously and look at evidence and go where it leads," Altmann said. "And I look forward to continuing to work with City Manager Belleman in his position, and I offer my support to him as he leads us through the city."

Residents expressed their disappointment in the move and the investigation's findings, and say not addressing public concerns will have big impacts.

"A city cannot thrive when its leadership is a liability to its reputation and its workforce," one community member said during public comment.

City Manager Belleman did not respond to a request for comment Thursday night.

Mayor Altmann says the report will be released to the public Friday.

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