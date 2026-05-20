EAST LANSING, Mich — Tuesday night, a city staff member in East Lansing publicly accused City Manager Robert Belleman of sexual harassment and verbal abuse.

Erica Dziedzic-Hernandez, a grant coordinator with the City of East Lansing, came forward during Tuesday night's city council meeting during public comment.

WATCH: City staff member accuses East Lansing City Manager of sexual harassment

City staff member accuses East Lansing City Manager of sexual harassment

"In 2025, Robert sexually harassed me and was verbally abusive towards me," she said.

"His nickname for me was 'Too Easy.' The first time he said it to me, I had no idea what he meant. As a defense mechanism, I quickly turned it into a harmless joke," she added.

But Dziedzic-Hernandez says the behavior continued, and other coworkers at City Hall noticed. She says one of them pulled her aside to tell her they didn't like how she was being treated.

She says she reported several incidents to the city, an investigation was conducted, and the behavior stopped. But she says there hasn't been accountability.

"I ask this council to do what the previous councils could not," Dziedzic-Hernandez said. "I ask you to break the cycle of abuse and hold the city manager accountable."

We reached out to the city for a request for comment from Belleman, but we have not heard back.

We have also requested additional information from the city regarding these allegations and any investigations that took place, and will update you as we learn more.

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