East Lansing City Council set to finalize 2026 budget, considering parks and recreation millage

EAST LANSING, Mich — The East Lansing City Council is set to vote on the City's 2026 budget at Tuesday night's meeting, where they are considering a parks and recreation millage.

This comes after weeks of deliberation on ways to manage a projected $3.1 million budget deficit for the next fiscal year.

WATCH: East Lansing neighbors share perspective on 2026 budget proposals

The City of East Lansing is one step closer to finalizing its 2026 budget

The proposed budget attached to Tuesday night's agenda does not include funding for the Parks and Recreation department, which aligns with the Council's decision to cut the funding toward the department from the city's general fund.

As a solution, the council is also set to consider a millage to fund the parks and recreation department, and direct City Manager Robert Belleman to start drafting ballot language for a proposal on the November ballot.

Fox 47 News will be at tonight's meeting and will bring you the latest as this story develops.

