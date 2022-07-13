EAST LANSING, Mich. — On Tuesday, the East Lansing City Council approved a contract with Nielsen Commercial Construction company to begin replacement of the pickleball, tennis and basketball courts in John M. Patriarche Park.

Records don't exist showing when the courts were constructed. However, pictures indicate the pickleball and tennis courts were constructed in 1955 and the basketball court in the 1970s.

In their bid, Nielsen estimated the project would cost over $896,000.

In 2019, the city of East Lansing was awarded a Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in the amount of $300,000. That was then matched with $200,000 from the income tax fund.

The East Lansing Pickleball Association then set out a goal to raise $100,000 to help with the cost. On July 1, they announced they had raised $160,000 and another $150,000 was available in the parks and facilities portion of the income tax fund, bringing the total funds to $960,000, more than enough to get the project underway.

No date on when construction will start or finish has been announced yet.

This is going to be the second improvement project the park has seen in recent years. The first was updating the pavilion, restrooms and adding a solar array.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook