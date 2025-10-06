East Lansing church implements safety measures following deadly Grand Blanc attack

East Lansing church leaders are addressing safety concerns following last week's deadly attack at a church in Grand Blanc.

"It's a tragedy that strikes very close to home," Shawnthea Monroe, senior pastor at The People's Church in East Lansing, said.

Congregants returned to Sunday services just one week after the mass shooting and fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township that left four people dead and eight injured.

"It is just the latest event that has made us aware that the places where people used to be able to gather and assemble and feel safe… may not feel so safe anymore," Monroe said.

Monroe addressed safety concerns directly with her congregation after members expressed worries following the Grand Blanc attack.

"I had people come and express concerns this week about safety and whether or not we had an emergency protocol in place. And so I addressed it from the pulpit right at the beginning. I told them some of the changes we had instituted," Monroe said.

Those changes include locking most doors after service begins and having someone monitor the hallways. Despite these new measures, Monroe expressed confidence in the church's safety.

"We're being appropriately cautious and wise, but we're not going to lock down this place because we mean to be a house of worship that welcomes everyone," Monroe said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

