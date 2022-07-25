East Lansing Board of Education looking for more candidates to fill empty seats

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The filing deadline to be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot for four open East Lansing Board of Education seats is quickly approaching, and only three people have filed.

Those candidates are Lind Brown-Wren, Kath Edsall and Mike Feldpausch.

Because there are less candidates running than there are open seats, this means all three candidates will automatically win, unless at least two more people file to run by Tuesday.

Requirements to file include:

Must be a registered elector of the school district.

Must collect 40-100 signatures on a nominating petition or pay a $100 fee.

Must file an affidavit of identity.

Must file with the Ingham County Clerks Office.

Must meet the disclosure requirements under the Michigan's Campaign Finance Act.

The deadline to file is 4 p.m. this Tuesday and the deadline to withdraw is Friday, July 29.

