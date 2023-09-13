East Lansing block gets a little brighter

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The City of East Lansing recently installed new string lights in the 400 block alleyway of downtown East Lansing.

The new string lights increase safety for visitors and residents of the downtown while also contributing to the beautification of downtown. The 400 block alleyway extends from Charles Street to Division Street, between the businesses that front Grand River Avenue and those on Albert Avenue.

“We love the new lights that were installed in the alley of the 400 block on Grand River. It has completely transformed the area, and along with the recent planter painting, the alley feels quite festive and vibrant,” said Student Book Store co-owner Greg Ballein.

The majority of the funding for this project came from the Downtown Development Authority as well as the Associated Students of Michigan State University (ASMSU). The city also thanks Chris Richert of the State News and Greg and Brad Ballein of Student Book Store for their support of this project.

To learn more about the businesses and activities in downtown East Lansing, visit www.cityofeastlansing.com/Downtown

