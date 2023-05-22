East Lansing Art Festival: Showcasing local artists and community spirit

EAST LANSING, Mich. — "I went to MSU as an undergrad, and I am from East Lansing, and I just thought it'd be a great way to sort of contribute but also be part of the community," said Kate Felix Scheurer, owner of Kate Felix Art.

This past weekend, Felix Scheurer along with numerous other artists made their way to Michigan State University's campus for the annual East Lansing Art Festival. The event gives artists a chance to showcase their businesses.

"I cut glasses and vases and in half and design was stained glass and beads and wire around them to create a garden window. I did because I wanted to pay for college for my kids, so they would come out without any loans or anything," said Jill Gregorski, owner of It's A Smashing Idea.

With festivals like these, Gregorski saved up enough to do exactly that, and she's not done yet.

"It's kind of my own thing that I like to go ahead and create, and then, I can turn around and sell it, and it's been a lot of fun. Very rewarding. Just really, really enjoy it," she continued.

The festival featured a variety of art, clothes and jewelry that brought in a big community turnout.

"It's been really great in terms of exposure. I've had so many people come in and just say how much they loved the paintings and how they make them happy," Felix Scheurer said.

"We've had a great time, great experience, and I hope to be back next year," Gregorski said.

